Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

United Technologies stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

