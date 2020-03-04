Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,470 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $145.24 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

