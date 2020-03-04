Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,420 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

