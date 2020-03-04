Greenleaf Trust Sells 149 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

