Greenleaf Trust Sells 334 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 128.7% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $280.62 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $269.60 and a 1 year high of $444.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.