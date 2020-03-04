Greenleaf Trust Sells 348 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,897,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,446. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $558.27 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.15 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

