Greenleaf Trust Sells 356 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 29,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

