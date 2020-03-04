Greenleaf Trust Sells 59 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

Anthem stock opened at $256.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

