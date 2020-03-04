Greenleaf Trust Sells 602 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

