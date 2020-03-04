Greenleaf Trust Sells 613 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

