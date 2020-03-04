Greenleaf Trust Sells 667 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

