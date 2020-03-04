Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of KB stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

