Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,520,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000.

VGT opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $187.13 and a one year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

