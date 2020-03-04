Gregory A. Lang Sells 62,512 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NG stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on NG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after purchasing an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,715,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 743,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,938,000.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

