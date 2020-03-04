Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Reduced by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.52.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

