Hasu P. Shah Purchases 8,110 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah bought 8,110 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $96,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

