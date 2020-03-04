Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Purchased by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYACU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.