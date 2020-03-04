Hays (LON:HAS) PT Lowered to GBX 130

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hays to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 165 ($2.17).

LON HAS opened at GBX 134.40 ($1.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.59. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86.

Hays (LON:HAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hays will post 1376.8136331 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

