Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,121,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after acquiring an additional 173,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hershey by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after acquiring an additional 401,249 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

Hershey stock opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

