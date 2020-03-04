Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO Acquires $489,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess purchased 25,000 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:HESM opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.426 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 582,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

