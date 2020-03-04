Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Director F Joseph Loughrey Acquires 10,000 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Director F Joseph Loughrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,303 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $30,932,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $20,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,015,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

