Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

