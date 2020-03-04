Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.