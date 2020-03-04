Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the period. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

