Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Buys Shares of 6,500 Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

