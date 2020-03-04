Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $115,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.