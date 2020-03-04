Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $49,000 in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

