Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

