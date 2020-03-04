Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Everest Re Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.25.

RE stock opened at $253.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $210.13 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.89) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

