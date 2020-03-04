Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases New Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $377.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

