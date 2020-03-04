Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases Shares of 6,630 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

