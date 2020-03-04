Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $57,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

