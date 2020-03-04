Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes $94,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

