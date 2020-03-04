Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,424,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HSBC by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE HSBC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.