Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,432,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,660,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after acquiring an additional 991,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $11,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.