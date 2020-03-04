Howard Schwimmer Sells 17,900 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $876,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 2nd, Howard Schwimmer sold 22,985 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,103,280.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

