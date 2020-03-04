HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.37).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 513.70 ($6.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.69. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

