Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 440

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s current price.

HTG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 519 ($6.83).

LON HTG opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.30. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 283 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of $504.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.06.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

