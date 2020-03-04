Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Brian J. Cuccias Sells 2,014 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HII opened at $207.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

