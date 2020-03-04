HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HYPERA S A/S has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

