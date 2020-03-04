IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. IBM has a one year low of $126.36 and a one year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

