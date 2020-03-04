Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 2.64. Ichor has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

