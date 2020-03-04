IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 11,595 Shares

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a PEG ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.16. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

