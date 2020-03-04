IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Eric Brodersen Sells 8,251 Shares

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $726,628.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPINJ alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00.

IMPINJ stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.16.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 11,364.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.