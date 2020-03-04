Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Peter Grover Sells 21,932 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

INE opened at C$20.44 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$13.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

