Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.