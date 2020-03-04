Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Buys 68,516 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 68,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $589,237.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

