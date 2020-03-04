Insider Buying: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Purchases 8,102 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.13 and its 200-day moving average is $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.