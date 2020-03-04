Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $386,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00.

APT stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

