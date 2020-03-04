International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 620 at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Societe Generale upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 777 ($10.22) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 682.43 ($8.98).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.95) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 603.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 542.52. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

